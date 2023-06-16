facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Investcorp realises modest returns from 11-year-old consumer bet

Investcorp realises modest returns from 11-year-old consumer bet

By Anuj Suvarna

  • 16 Jun 2023
Premium
Investcorp realises modest returns from 11-year-old consumer bet
Rishi Kapoor, co-CEO, Investcorp

Bahrain-based global investment manager Investcorp has partially exited a more than a decade-old consumer bet by selling another tranche of shares, fetching modest returns from the transaction.  The investor, which is or has been a backer of firms like Heritage Foods, Xpressbees, FreshToHome, InCred, ASG Eye, Bewakoof and Safari Industries among ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

NSE, BillDesk backer TA Associates amasses $16.5 bn for new PE fund

Finance

NSE, BillDesk backer TA Associates amasses $16.5 bn for new PE fund

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding value jumps as Amp Energy, Lenskart score big cheques

TMT

Deals Digest: Funding value jumps as Amp Energy, Lenskart score big cheques

Gulf Digest: BNPL player Nymcard makes fresh buy; SaaS provider Byanat bags seed funding

General

Gulf Digest: BNPL player Nymcard makes fresh buy; SaaS provider Byanat bags seed funding

Premium
Grapevine: KKR, CDPQ eye road asset; JBM Auto leads race for SML Isuzu

General

Grapevine: KKR, CDPQ eye road asset; JBM Auto leads race for SML Isuzu

Premium
PIF-backed Jada, Saudi Venture Capital make LP bets on Investcorp, Shorooq funds

Finance

PIF-backed Jada, Saudi Venture Capital make LP bets on Investcorp, Shorooq funds

Premium
GEF Capital sets sight on higher corpus as returning LP plans to up cheque size

Finance

GEF Capital sets sight on higher corpus as returning LP plans to up cheque size

Advertisement