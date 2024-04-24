Invesco's India arm settles mutual fund violation charges with SEBI
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Invesco's India arm settles mutual fund violation charges with SEBI

Invesco's India arm settles mutual fund violation charges with SEBI

By Reuters

  • 24 Apr 2024
Invesco's India arm settles mutual fund violation charges with SEBI
SEBI's new logo on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai, April 19, 2023. | Credit: Reuters

The Indian arm of global asset manager Invesco has settled charges of mutual fund rules violations with the country's market regulator, according to a settlement order uploaded on the regulator's website on Wednesday.

Invesco Asset Management India and five others charged, including the firm's chief executive, settled by paying 49.8 million rupees (about $598,000), without admitting they violated any rules, the order said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had initiated an investigation against the asset manager in 2021.

Advertisement

In its probe, SEBI found that there was no clear segregation of activities and a 'Chinese wall' between portfolio management services (PMS) and mutual funds.

The regulator further said that there were transactions between the mutual fund schemes and PMS schemes that violated its rules.

Advertisement
InvescoSEBIMadhabi Puri Buch

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Quona Capital taps offshore investor in LP-style bet for fourth vehicle

Finance

Quona Capital taps offshore investor in LP-style bet for fourth vehicle

IPO-bound NBFC Northern Arc raises $80 mn from IFC

Finance

IPO-bound NBFC Northern Arc raises $80 mn from IFC

RBI bars Kotak Mahindra from taking new clients online due to IT deficiencies

Finance

RBI bars Kotak Mahindra from taking new clients online due to IT deficiencies

Invesco's India arm settles mutual fund violation charges with SEBI

Finance

Invesco's India arm settles mutual fund violation charges with SEBI

Investcorp floats $1 bn fund for China, Gulf bets; Chinese CIC to be anchor investor

Finance

Investcorp floats $1 bn fund for China, Gulf bets; Chinese CIC to be anchor investor

Premium
Plutus Wealth strikes fresh bet in local financial services player

Finance

Plutus Wealth strikes fresh bet in local financial services player

Advertisement