Inventus Capital Partners leads Series A funding in Euler Motors

Euler Motors Pvt. Ltd, an automotive tech startup, has raised Rs 12.5 crore (about $1.64 million at current exchange rate) in its Series A round of funding led by an early-stage investor Inventus Capital Partners.

Others that contributed to the round include Jetty Ventures and Sujeet Kumar, co-founder of VC-backed business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform Udaan. Existing backer Blume Ventures is pooling in Rs 4.6 crore into this funding exercise, according to RoC filings.

As part of the deal, Rutvik Doshi, a general partner at Inventus, has joined Euler Motor’s board.

Email queries sent to Euler Motors, Inventus and Blume Ventures did not elicit a response till the time of filing this article.

New Delhi-based Euler Motors was founded in 2018 by Saurav Kumar. It is focused on first solving last-mile logistics for e-commerce and third-party logistics provider players to accelerate India's transition to sustainable mobility, according to its website.

The startup has partnered with companies such as BigBasket, Blue Dart, Ecom Express and Udaan.

Euler Motors had first raised funding from Blume Ventures, Emergent Ventures and an individual investor early last year.

Investus

The venture capital firm had hit the final close of its third fund at $52 million last year.

The third fund’s size is half of the second fund. The VC firm had raised about $52 million for the first fund in 2008 and $106 million for the second vehicle in 2013. Both funds invested in Indian and American startups.

However, the firm spliced up its latest fund to make it an India-dedicated investment vehicle. Inventus India is led by general partners Parag Dhol, Rutvik Doshi and Samir Kumar.

The third fund's other investments include Worxogo, BluArmor Helmets, Little Black Book, Koinearth and Playshifu. From the previous funds, it has invested in companies such as Policybazaar, Power2SME, Healthifyme, Truebil and PeelWorks.