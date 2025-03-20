InvAscent plots an exit move as healthcare portfolio firm’s IPO plan takes shape
InvAscent plots an exit move as healthcare portfolio firm’s IPO plan takes shape

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 20 Mar 2025
Pro
Credit: 123RF.com

Healthcare-focused private equity firm InvAscent is looking to partially exit its three-year-old investment in a South India-based manufacturer of bulk drugs as the company gears up for an initial public offering, two people familiar with the matter told VCCircle.  InvAscent, which crossed the halfway mark for its fourth fund in June ......

