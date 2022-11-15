Instant food brand Yu snags fresh Series A funding

Ikayu Foodlabs Pvt Ltd, which runs instant food brand Yu, on Tuesday said it has secured Series A funding of Rs 20 crore (around $2.4 million) in a mix of equity and debt.

The round was led by independent investor and stock market trader Ashish Kacholia, with existing investors, Asian Paints' promoter group Manish Choksi and Varun Vakil.

The Gurugram-based startup will deploy the fresh proceeds to strengthen its domestic offline and online distribution channels and to expand reach in the US, West Asia and Africa markets.

Founded by Bharat Bhalla and Varun Kapur in 2020, Yu is a platform which provides a range of instant and ready-to-make bowls with zero preservatives. It claims to have been logging over 200% quarter-over-quarter growth and targets sale of one million bowls by next year.

“The next 12 months will also see us aggressively expanding our presence in global markets; additionally, it provides us the capacity and resources to penetrate alternate channels like airlines, railways, hospitals, universities and defense services where our 100% natural meal bowls are truly disrupting the segment,” Bhalla and Kapur said in a joint statement.

The latest fundraise also participation from Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade’s Startup India Seed Fund scheme which approved Yu under its Rs 945 crore program that funds tech-enabled startups.

In August, a report by ag-food-fintech platform Think Ag, said that investors pumped $798.6 million in India’s food innovation technology sector between 2015 and 2021.

