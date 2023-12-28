Innovations Venture Studio backs Maverick Simulation Solutions

Innovations Venture Studio along with its investor base has acquired a minority 12.5% ownership stake in Maverick Simulation Solutions through a ground-breaking partnership.

Maverick is an established leader in immersive medical simulation. Innovations Venture Studio, backed by Vencap Advisory and LMD2 Innovative apadvisors,

has injected growth capital to propel Maverick's growth in revolutionising healthcare education.

Maverick Simulation Solutions specializes in conceptualizing, developing, and integrating state-of-the-art skill training and competency building MEDICAL SIMULATORS, which help in making better skilled doctors and eventually patients safety. They provide an extensive range of Medical simulators. Their realistic medical simulators exhibit vital signs, physiological responses, and symptoms. Learners can interact with real medical devices while the medical simulators respond in real time. The simulations range from general medical skill to high-risk skills. They are recorded for later analysis, fostering continuous improvement

Advertisement

(Innovations Investor CA Sumit Gupta with Lusi (Simulation high fidelity))

Innovations Venture Studio's strategic investment empowers Maverick to scale its operational infrastructure, accelerating the transformation of how future healthcare professionals master critical skills. This infusion of capital aligns with the growing trend of utilising lifelike simulated environments for hands-on health science education. The collaboration positions Maverick at the forefront of delivering innovative tools. The tools bridge the gap between theoretical concepts and practical application.

Maverick uses the innovations venture studio to tap into new global markets. The studio helps Maverick meet the increasing demand for transformative medical education modes. Innovations Venture Studio's backing gives Maverick more resources for product development. This will help Maverick grow faster and reach more customers globally. This collaboration signifies a significant leap.

Advertisement

Maverick's bioengineered models and Real-time response unique collaboration is reshaping healthcare education. Maverick aims to reach a broader audience in North America and beyond with the help of Innovations Venture Studio. They offer innovative solutions that prepare graduates for real-world challenges from day one.

Analysts predict that simulated environments are the future of practical health science instruction. In these risk-free spaces, practice can turn knowledge into life-saving competence. Innovations Venture Studio's involvement signifies confidence in Maverick's capabilities. The studio's commitment to driving innovation in healthcare education is also shown.

Innovations Venture Studio doesn't only invest. It also acts as a catalyst for change in healthcare education. The collaboration with Maverick reinforces the studio's dedication. It shows their commitment to offering the latest technologie that boost skills.

Advertisement

With this team up, Maverick and Innovations Venture Studio aim to dominate the market for practical and long-term simulation infrastructure. The emphasis on improving healthcare safety aligns with both organizations' shared vision.

“The investment in Maverick clears our stance & intent to create an impact in the Indian Business Scenario. We are here to conduct our devoir well & support the businesses that they scale up. This is in line with the objectives of our progressive government” said Manish Khurana - Founder, Innovations Venture Studio.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments