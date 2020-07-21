Info Edge, VC firms inject fresh capital into B2B marketplace Bijnis

Bijnis, an online business-to-business (B2B) marketplace for fashion and lifestyle, has raised fresh capital from existing and new venture capital backers to expand its operations.

The startup, formerly known as Shoekonnect, secured the capital from existing investors Info Edge (India) Ltd and Waterbridge Ventures as well as new backers Sequoia Capital and Matrix Partners.

Info Edge said in a stock-exchange filing it will invest up to Rs 10.6 crore ($1.42 million) in Bijnis via primary and secondary purchases of preference shares as part of a larger transaction.

After the completion of the deal, Info Edge will hold a 28.22% stake in the company. In September last year, the operator of Naukri.com portal had said it held a 32.85% stake in the startup.

Info Edge didn’t disclose any details of the larger fundraise. However, news website Entrackr reported that Bijnis is raising Rs 64 crore in a Series A round led jointly by Sequoia and Matrix.

Sequoia and Matrix are investing Rs 28 crore each and will own a 15% stake each. Info Edge and Waterbridge Ventures are contributing the remaining stake, the report said, citing regulatory filings.

Info Edge also said that Bijnis, which is operated by Bizcrum Infotech Pvt. Ltd, aims to build an “all-round one app solution” for manufacturers to help them with distribution, finance and production automation, among other things.

The startup says it is focused on the fashion and lifestyle vertical. Previously, it was focused mainly on the footwear segment. Its revenue jumped to Rs 9.15 crore for the year through March 2020 from Rs 2.3 crore the previous year.

The company was founded in 2014 by three economics graduates from Delhi University: Siddharth Vij, Chaitanya Rathi and Siddharth Rastogi. Rathi had earlier co-founded BeGhar.in, which is now defunct. Rastogi had been a tax analyst at PwC. Vij’s family runs footwear and apparel manufacturing businesses.

The startup had raised an undisclosed amount from the Indian Angel Network in 2016. Info Edge had first bought a 20% stake in Bijnis for Rs 3 crore in April 2018. It invested an equal amount at a higher valuation in November that year, taking its stake to 27.27%.

Info Edge invested Rs 6 crore in Bijnis in April last year and put in more money in November.

Info Edge

Info Edge, which started Naukri.com in 1997, also operates a slew of its internet properties, including real estate portal 99acres.com, matrimonial website Jeevansathi and education services portal Shiksha.

The company has been actively investing in tech startups. It also floated a venture fund earlier this year to bet on startups in a more structured way.

Last month it said it proposes to raise Rs 750 crore (around $100 million) for Info Edge Venture Fund. It aimed to raise half of the targeted corpus of its debut fund from external investors.

The fund has already made a number of investments including DotPe, a payments company set up by PayU India co-founder; Qyuki, a venture co-founded by music composer AR Rahman; Fanclash, an e-sports community engagement platform; and Truemeds, a telehealth platform.

Info Edge’s showpiece investment is in food delivery and restaurant search platform Zomato, which earlier this year acquired Uber Technologies Inc's food delivery business, Uber Eats, in India. Info Edge holds about a fifth of Zomato.

It also has a stake in online insurance aggregator PolicyBazaar, another unicorn with a billion-dollar valuation. It has also invested in ed-tech venture NoPaperForms and business-to-business e-commerce platform ShopKirana.