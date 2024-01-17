Infinity Learn onboards former FIITJEE, upGrad executives to leadership team

Ravikanth Kanchibhotla, head of test prep segment and Abhishek Chhabra, head of K-10 segment, Infinity Learn

Edtech firm Infinity Learn, a part of Hyderabad-based Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, has added former FIITJEE eSchool and upGrad executives as key executives to its team.

It has appointed Ravikanth Kanchibhotla, who previously led FIITJEE eSchool, as the company’s head of test prep segment and Abhishek Chhabra as head of K-10 segment, the company said in a statement.

In his two decades of experience, Kanchibhotla has previously held positions at Flipkart, InMobi and Google India. He was also the COO of exam preparation platform Oliveboard. Meanwhile, Chhabra has worked at organisations such as upGrad, Philips, Zomato and Oyo.

“We are elated to welcome Ravikanth and Abhishek to our leadership team. Their profound industry expertise will significantly enhance our ability to deliver outcome-based learning experiences,” said Ujjwal Singh, chief executive of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya.

“The restructuring of our team marks a strategic step in that direction,” he added.

Hyderabad-based Sri Chaitanya group forayed into edtech with Infinity Learn in 2021, allocating about $50 million for the unit. The company, which has acquired three companies since inception in 2021, is planning to raise $50-75 million to fuel its next phase of growth, VCCircle previously reported.

It is aiming to reach about Rs 500 crore in revenue by the financial year ending 2025, from its current sales of Rs 100 crore+ (in FY23). Both test prep and K-12 segment are important focusses for the company, as it competes with larger unicorn players in the edtech sector.

