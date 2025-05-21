IndusInd Bank suspects employee fraud in accounting issues; posts quarterly loss

A signboard of IndusInd Bank outside a branch in New Delhi | Credit: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis

India's IndusInd Bank reported its first quarterly loss in at least 18 years on Wednesday and said that it suspects that some employees had engaged in fraud that led to accounting lapses, which weighed on its results.

IndusInd, India's fifth-biggest private lender by assets, disclosed in March that years of incorrect accounting of internal derivative trades led to a $230 million hit to its accounts for the financial year ended March 31.

Its CEO, Sumant Kathpalia, and deputy, Arun Khurana, stepped down last month.

Separately, earlier this month, it flagged that an internal audit of its microfinance business found that a sum of around $80 million was incorrectly recorded as interest over three quarters of fiscal year 2025, and that the amount was fully reversed in January.

"Board suspects the occurrence of fraud against the Bank and the involvement therein of certain employees having a significant role in the accounting and financial reporting of the Bank," IndusInd Bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said its fourth-quarter results accounted for the impact of all discrepancies identified in probes into these cases.

As a result, it posted a standalone net loss of 22.36 billion rupees ($261.6 million) for January-March, compared with a profit of 23.47 billion rupees a year earlier.

