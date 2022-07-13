Stay Home. Read Quality News
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Healthcare
Healthcare
By
Indira IVF buys back stake of two shareholders to end dispute
Photo Credit: Pexels

Indira IVF Hospital Pvt. Ltd and its private equity investor TA Associates have taken a loan of around ₹1,200 crore, a portion...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
OPEN APP