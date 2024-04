India real estate inflows slump in Jan-March as foreign investors pull back

Premium A view of Mumbai | Credit: Reuters

Institutional investment in India’s real estate sector dropped 40% from a year earlier in the January-March period, dragged down by a pullback from foreign investors, a new report shows. The sector recorded capital inflows of about $995.1 million in the first three months of 2024, compared with $1.66 billion a year ......