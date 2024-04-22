India Quotient’s offshore LP under scanner over reputational risk, weak ESG link

Pro

An offshore limited partner’s exposure to Bengaluru-based venture capital firm India Quotient is under the scanner after an independent watchdog raised concerns about reputational risk and weak links to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) parameters. The Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI), an independent non-departmental watchdog for the scrutiny of official ......