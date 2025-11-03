Indian IPO success ratio improves, but gains shrink in 2025

Pro
India’s primary equity market has witnessed yet another record-breaking year in 2025 in terms of the number of listings. Initial public offerings (IPO) have not only increased in volume but also shown improved post-listing performance, with a higher proportion trading above their issue price compared to the previous year, according ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.