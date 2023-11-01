'Indian AIF industry may grow 3x in next five years'

Premium R Pallavarajan, founder and director, PMS Bazaar

The alternative investment asset class, which includes both alternative investment funds (AIFs) as well as portfolio management services (PMS) is set to grow more than three times its current size by 2028, on back of rising income levels and increasing access and awareness about the asset class among high net-worth individuals (HNIs), a new report shows. According ......