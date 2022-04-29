Indian market gains for second consecutive session, Reliance contributes most to gains

Indian shares extended gains to a second straight session on Friday. The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.19% at 17,278.60 in early trade while the BSE Sensex rose 0.23% to 57,651.44. The indices rose over 0.5% early on Friday, before giving up some gains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the indices, however, are likely to post losses of more than 1% in April.

Conglomerate Reliance Industries extended gains to a fourth session, rising 1.3% to scale a record high of Rs 2,856.15/share.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sun Pharmaceutical rose 5% to a near seven-year high and was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty 50 index, also pushed Nifty Pharma 2% higher.

Varroc Engineering soared 20% to its highest since January 2020 after the auto components' maker announced divestment of its 4-wheeler lighting systems operations in the Americas and Europe for more than $600 million.

Varun Beverages jumped 8.7% to a record high after its quarterly net profit rose.

Axis Bank, which reported its March-quarter results on Thursday evening, fell 5.2% to a one-month low to cap the gains on the Nifty 50 index.

Wipro, which rose as much as 1.1%, gave up gains to trade 1.3% lower while Maruti Suzuki India was flat ahead of its March-quarter results.

Upbeat US tech earnings Thursday helped stocks across the globe clock gains with Indian benchmark indices rising more than 1%.

Asian shares inched higher on Friday, although investor sentiment remained fragile amid fears about global economic growth and looming US Fed rate hikes.

"We are seeing an extension of the recovery seen in the previous session ... Ukraine war situation, pace of interest rate hikes, inflationary, high commodity prices and limited purchasing power of consumers will continue to mount pressure and keep markets rangebound and volatile," said KK Mittal, investment adviser at Venus India.