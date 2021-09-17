Indian EdTech KC Overseas Education Looking to Raise Funds to Fuel Expansion

“Every student has the potential to achieve their dream of studying overseas if guided in the right manner. This is our mantra to date!” says Prachet Agrawal, Director & Product Head at KC Overseas Education. He further added, "Our objective is to deliver world-class services in the student recruitment business, to students, partners & overseas institutions alike with our state-of-the-art EdTech platform coursefinder.ai and FinTech platform elanloans.com. It is truly gratifying when our platforms & services help students turn their dreams into reality.”

What helps KC Overseas Education stand apart from the competition?

coursefinder.ai - the EdTech platform of KC Overseas Education, created in 2018, has been one of the milestones in redefining KCs success trajectory and has helped KC stand apart from the competition. The platform is quite intuitive, and KC and its channel partners use it to search, shortlist, and apply to universities across the globe. Some of its unique features are:

An adaptive search engine— helps users search near-perfect course options from a vast database of 80,000+ courses offered by 700+ universities across 29+ countries like the USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and European countries, among others.

helps users search near-perfect course options from a vast database of 80,000+ courses offered by 700+ universities across 29+ countries like the USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and European countries, among others. Cutting-Edge Eligibility Feature— assesses student eligibility for a course before applying, saving time, effort, and cost.

assesses student eligibility for a course before applying, saving time, effort, and cost. Streamlined Application System— users can apply to multiple eligible courses and universities via a single application.

users can apply to multiple eligible courses and universities via a single application. Smart Dashboard— users have easy access to search, students, applications, Elan loans, KC’s vast depository of learning resources & much more.

KC’s coursefinder.ai is currently used by more than 5,000+ student recruiters globally. Its dashboard provides recruiters with a bird’s eye view of all the critical statistics. Coursefinder.ai also includes user management, access control, comments, and real-time notifications. This ease of accessibility to a whole range of services and deep integrations with payment gateways and auxiliary service providers has tremendously assisted KC Overseas’ B2B partners and equipped them with all the resources required for an end-to-end 'study abroad' process their students.

In addition to this, KC has a fintech platform known as elanloans.com, which caters to Overseas Education Loan needs students. KC has tied up with multiple banks, NBFCs and financial institutions like SBI, BOB, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Mpower Financing, Avanse etc., to ensure that students planning to study overseas receive the right amount of funding at the right time.

What are the other Services Offered by KC Overseas Education?

KC focuses on the entire student journey. The prime goal is to make the process of applying to overseas institutions as seamless and hassle-free as possible. Their services range from test preparation, application assistance, overseas education loan assistance, visa assistance, accommodation assistance, tuition fee payments, forex to currency services. They also provide free counselling to help students select the best course, country, and university.

More recently, as the pandemic edged closer, KC Overseas transitioned to digitally-enabled platforms to make the process smoother for students. Their test preparatory services like IELTS, TOEFL, GRE, GMAT, SAT, PTE, ACT, and many more are available online through live interactive batches conducted every month. In tune with this, they offer various virtual events to students and channel partners, like multi-country virtual education fairs, virtual webinars by institutional delegates, online training sessions and online counselling by the KCs team of highly experienced country experts.

With this comprehensive set of services, the company has assisted more than 1.25 lakh students towards their dream of studying abroad.

What are KCs future business plans and milestones from a tech perspective?

Progressing forward at a breakneck pace, KC is keen to lead the EdTech disruption in the student recruitment industry that is currently taking place in India. They are looking forward to further investing in coursefinder.ai to make it a one-stop platform for students. KC wants to empower students to directly manage their entire journey from searching, shortlisting, applying, and making payments to overseas institutions through a single platform from anywhere and at any time.



They are also planning to expand their Fintech division elanloans.com. The aim is to increase their outreach and support more students one-on-one to extend overseas education loan financing to each student planning to study abroad.

How much debt and equity has been raised in the past and allocated? How much funds & future capital does KC intend to raise, and for what purpose?

KC is a high profit-making debt-free company. In the last three years, they have made an investment of over US$ 2million in their tech platform coursefinder.ai and US$ 1million in their fintech division Elanloans.com from their internal accruals.

At present, they plan to raise a funding of US$ 20- 25 million in the next 1 to 2 years from private equity investors. The prime goal is to scale the business by expanding their reach & footprint to new markets in India and abroad and investing in technology by ramping up their tech capabilities & platforms, automating various services, and adding advanced features.

With this investment, they expect to more than quadruple their annual student recruitment from 12,000 to 50,000 students and increase the revenue by 400% annually over the next three years.

What are KCs global expansion plans?

At present, KC has over 55+ branch offices & country representatives across India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Nepal, Nigeria, Sri Lanka & Vietnam. KC intends to extend its operations and services to other key international destinations such as Brazil, Indonesia, Iran, Pakistan, South Korea, and Thailand within a year.

They also have 5,000+ study abroad recruitment partners across existing geographies and plan to double this number in the next 2 years.

Brand Solutions is a marketing initiative for sponsored posts. No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation of this content.