Indian Angel, Nagaraja Prakasam invest in water management firm BOSON Whitewater

Sustainable water management startup BOSON Whitewater on Thursday said it has racked up funding of Rs 3.45 crore (around $457000) from Indian Angel Network and angel investor Nagaraja Prakasam.

The Bengaluru-based platform plans to use the funds to ramp up its network across the state, expand team and setting up of a water delivery infrastructure.

BOSON Whitewater, launched by Vikas Brahmavar and Gowthaman Desingh in 2011, makes water softeners, industrial water treatment systems.

The firm, operated by Transwater System Pvt Ltd, claims to work with IT parks, malls, industries and apartment complexes to recover potable water from their sewage treatment plant (STP) treated water.

"At BOSON Whitewater, we focus on recovering potable quality water from wastewater and we believe it will reduce groundwater exploitation. The firm will be the third source of water and would be the most dependable source of the highest quality water. If it is utilised across Bengaluru, the dependency on Cauvery Phase 5 drastically reduces and any water saved water is directly available to farmers in the river belt thereby lowering the cost of pumping water to the city," said Brahmavar.