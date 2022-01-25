IndiaMART sees 12% drop in Q3 net profit as jump in operating costs offset revenue rise

IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd, which operates business-to-business (B2B) marketplace, has logged a net profit decline of 12% in its December quarter from a year earlier, while the company’s operating costs surged during the period, offsetting its revenue growth.

IndiaMART reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 70 crore for the quarter ended December, against a net profit of Rs 80 crore from a year earlier, the company’s regulatory filings with the stock exchanges showed.

The company’s revenue from operations jumped 8% during the period to Rs 188 crore taking the total income to Rs 210 crore, but operating costs surged 27% to Rs 109 crore. As a result, the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) or operating profit also fell to Rs 79 crore for the December quarter from Rs 88 crore a year earlier.

During the period, IndiaMART’s manpower and outsourced sales costs jumped 29% from a year earlier to Rs 82 crore, while its finance costs, financial liabilities, and losses from its subsidiaries, grew 24% to Rs 27 crore.

On a standalone basis, the company reported total income of Rs 209 crore, clocking a 6% growth from a year earlier, and a net profit of Rs 74 crore, which declined 9% from the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

IndiaMART said that it is witnessing a 30% growth in traffic on its website and mobile application on a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) basis over the last six financial years.

However, the company had 259 million visits in the December quarter, against 284 million in the September quarter and 253 million in the quarter ended December 2020. The company said about 81% of its traffic comes through mobile.

The company also said that number of registered buyers on its e-commerce platform rose 20% in the December quarter from a year earlier to 143 million and claimed that it is witnessing a 30% CAGR growth in registrations over the last five years.

Meanwhile, IndiaMART’s annualised revenue per subscriber grew 3% from a year earlier to Rs 48,000. However, the number was slightly lower on a sequential basis, as it had reported annualised revenue per subscriber of Rs 48,400 in the September quarter.

Of late, IndiaMART has been investing in startups. In 2021, the company via its wholly-owned subsidiary Tradezeal Online acquired 26% stake in Gurugram-based Shipway Technology for Rs 18.2 crore, and it also bought an additional 3.02% stake in Kolkata-based Truckhall. Earlier this month, IndiaMART had recently invested $2 million in EasyEcom, an e-commerce enabler platform, for a 26% stake.