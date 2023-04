India is making meaningful progress in terms of liquidity: KKR's Bae

Premium Joseph Y. Bae, co-CEO, KKR

India’s demographic advantage and the ability of its young middle class sets it apart from other large economies, Joseph Y. Bae, co-chief executive of private equity giant KKR & Co., said while emphasizing the need to prioritize increasing India’s per capita GDP. Bae was responding to a question on how KKR ......