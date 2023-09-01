India Inc’s biggest LP’s portfolio crosses $600 mn; tops up ex-Goldman, GE exec’s fund

Pro
Corporate India’s biggest limited partner (LP), or investor, in private equity and venture capital funds signed a bunch of new cheques in the year through March 2023, pushing the value of its portfolio to more than $600 million. Indian companies and business families have ramped up their bets on alternative investment funds ......
