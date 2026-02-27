India GDP growth estimated at 7.8% in Oct-Dec following data revamp
India GDP growth estimated at 7.8% in Oct-Dec following data revamp

By Reuters

  • 27 Feb 2026
A view of Mumbai's central financial district | Credit: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

India's economy grew 7.8% in October-December from the same period a year earlier, after posting 8.4% growth in the previous quarter, the government said on Friday, as it unveiled a revised series of national output data.

For the full fiscal year ending in March, the government expects the South Asian economy to have grown by 7.6%, the National Statistics Office said. It had been forecast to grow by 7.4% under the old data series.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has undertaken to revamp economic data, including for inflation and gross domestic product, by expanding the sources of information and updating the base year to 2022-23, among other changes. The adjustments aim to address criticism of outdated data practices and enhance accuracy. 

economyGDPNational Statistics OfficeNarendra Modi

