India\'s Escorts Ltd says Japan\'s Kubota to raise stake in firm, shares jump

Japanese firm Kubota Corp will raise its stake in Escorts Ltd to as much as 44.8%, the tractor manufacturer said on Thursday, sending shares of the Indian company to an all-time high.

Kubota, which currently holds 9.09% stake in Escorts, would increase its shareholding through subscription to a third-party preferential share allotment and open offer bid by March 31, 2022, the Japanese firm said.

Escorts' board of directors approved raising equity capital worth up to 18.73 billion rupees ($252.66 million) through the issuance of 9.4 million shares at 2,000 rupees per share to Kubota.

Kubota expects its stake to likely rise to as much as 53.5% after a planned capital reduction following the tender offer.

The company sees the basic tractor market to expand in emerging countries including India, and said it considers the investment as the best way for it to utilize combined resources.

Escorts also said it is evaluating a potential merger of Kubota's India unit along with its finance arm and the Escorts-Kubota joint venture with itself while considering changing its name to Escorts Kubota Ltd or any other name to reflect Escorts and Kubota in its corporate identity.

Shares of Escorts Limited rose as much as 10% to 1,793.90 rupees, touching record levels.

