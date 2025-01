Exclusive: InCred’s maiden PE fund set to bet on logistics company

Premium Vivek Singla, CIO - private equity, InCred Alternative Investments

InCred Alternative Investments, which is a part of the financial services group InCred, is set to bet on a logistics and delivery startup from its maiden private equity fund, a person familiar with the matter told VCCircle. The firm, which has already made two consumer bets and backed a company in ......