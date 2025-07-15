Incofin-backed Mufin Green Finance taps offshore investor
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Incofin-backed Mufin Green Finance taps offshore investor

Incofin-backed Mufin Green Finance taps offshore investor

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 15 Jul 2025
Premium
Incofin-backed Mufin Green Finance taps offshore investor
Kapil Garg, co-founder and managing director, Mufin Green Finance

Mufin Green Finance, which is backed by Belgium-based Incofin India Progress Fund and counts Lighthouse Canton as an indirect stakeholder, has tapped an offshore investor to bolster its green lending initiatives. The company has raised debt capital from a US-based impact investor, it said in a press note. Mufin has raised ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Motilal Oswal Alternates manages modest returns from BFSI portfolio firm

Finance

Motilal Oswal Alternates manages modest returns from BFSI portfolio firm

Premium
Gold-loan NBFC Indel Money scouts for first external institutional investor

Finance

Gold-loan NBFC Indel Money scouts for first external institutional investor

SEBI unveils settlement scheme for legacy VC funds that moved to AIF regime

Finance

SEBI unveils settlement scheme for legacy VC funds that moved to AIF regime

SBI seeks senior creditor status for NHAI InvIT to stave off default concerns

Finance

SBI seeks senior creditor status for NHAI InvIT to stave off default concerns

Explained: How GIFT City registration could become easier for NRIs

Finance

Explained: How GIFT City registration could become easier for NRIs

LetsVenture expands into growth-stage deals, rebrands to LVX

Finance

LetsVenture expands into growth-stage deals, rebrands to LVX

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW