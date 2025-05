Incofin-backed Mufin Green Finance eyes fresh capital; merger on the cards

Pro Kapil Garg, co-founder and managing director, Mufin Green Finance

Mufin Green Finance Ltd, a non-bank lender that is backed by Belgium-based impact investor Incofin and counts Lighthouse Canton as an indirect stakeholder, is planning to raise fresh equity in the current financial year to bolster its balance sheet and allow it to expand its lending further, a senior executive told VCCircle. The ......