Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
Important to build trust among employees of target firm: panellists at VCCircle event
(Clockwise from top) Quess Corp's S Ramakrishnan, Lupin's Ramesh Swaminathan, DRL's Archana Bhaskar and VCCircle's Narinder Kapur

Companies that build trust with the employees of the target firms and go about integration in a transparent manner will find post-merger...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS