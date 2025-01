Impact investor Aavishkaar plans seventh India fund, may tap Middle East LPs

Premium Vineet Rai, founder and chairman, Aavishkaar Group

Impact investor Aavishkaar Capital, which manages assets worth about half a billion dollars, plans to start raising its seventh India fund in the second half of 2025 and may reach out to new limited partners, a top executive told VCCircle. The impact investing arm of the Mumbai-based Aavishkaar Group is ......