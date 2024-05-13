Impact Infracap-incubated packaging firm tests waters for maiden institutional cheque

Premium
A sustainable packaging and asset pooling company, which was incubated by Impact Infracap, plans to raise its first institutional round of funding and has sent feelers to climate-focused funds, development finance institutions and logistics-focused investors, at least two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Impact Infracap is a boutique advisory firm that ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.