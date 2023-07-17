IIFL Home Finance secures debt funding from offshore investor

Premium
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority-backed IIFL Home Finance Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IIFL Finance, has secured debt capital from an international development finance institution to grow its affordable home loan operations. The Nirmal Jain-led housing finance institution, catering to the informal income segments, has secured a term loan of $50 million ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.