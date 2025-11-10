IFC's India exposure crosses $10 bn milestone
  IFC's India exposure crosses $10 bn milestone

IFC's India exposure crosses $10 bn milestone

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 10 Nov 2025
IFC's India exposure crosses $10 bn milestone
Credit: Thinkstock

International Finance Corporation (IFC), one of the most prolific development financial institutions operating in India with a mix of direct lending and equity bets on domestic companies as also Limited Partner-style investments in private equity and venture capital funds, has increased its exposure to the country for the third year ......

