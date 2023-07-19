Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • IFC lifting exposure to Indian bank to nearly $250 mn in one of its largest equity bets

IFC lifting exposure to Indian bank to nearly $250 mn in one of its largest equity bets

By Malvika Maloo

  • 19 Jul 2023
IFC lifting exposure to Indian bank to nearly $250 mn in one of its largest equity bets
Wendy Werner, India Country Head, IFC

International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank Group’s private-sector investment arm, is increasing its exposure to an Indian bank to nearly $250 million, marking one of its largest equity investments in the country. IFC, which makes both direct equity and debt investments in Indian companies as well as backs private equity ......

