Ideaspring Capital, Green Ivy lead early-stage rounds in two startups

(L-R): Veda and Sudha Gogineni, co-founders, Earthful Regular

Fraud tracking platform ClearTrust and nutraceutical brand Earthful secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Monday.

ClearTrust has raised $1.9 million (Rs 15.8 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Ideaspring Capital. The round also saw participation from Piper Serica Angel Fund and existing investor Alacrity India.

With the fresh funding, the company plans to expand its operations into North America and invest in research and development in artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity, according to its statement.

Founded in 2020 by Deepankar Biswas and Raja TN, ClearTrust is a tracking and fraud detection platform that helps advertisers, agencies and networks to achieve higher return on investment (ROI) on their digital campaigns by removing fraudulent and fake activity from their campaigns, thereby protecting ad spend and brands’ reputation.

It also helps digital publishers to protect their advertising revenues from fake and invalid traffic in real-time.

In 2021, ClearTrust raised $200,000 in a seed funding round from Alacrity India, Limelight UK, and ThinkNext LLC.

Plant-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) nutrition brand Earthful has raised $396,947 (Rs 3.3 crore) in a pre-seed funding round from Green Ivy Ventures and a host of angel investors including Abhishek Goyal of Tracxn, Jayant Paleti of Darwinbox and Brij Bhushan of Magicpin.

The Hyderabad-based startup will deploy the funds to invest in research and development (R&D), build an omnichannel presence and expand its team.

Founded by Sudha Gogineni and Veda Gogineni in 2020, Earthful provides a range of plant-based health and supplements products such as vegan protein in 4 flavours, multivitamins, supplements for bone, skin and hair and hormonal support solutions to manage PCOS.

Its products are available across India to consumers through its website and online marketplaces.

