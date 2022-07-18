Stay Home. Read Quality News
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Consumer
Consumer
By
ID Fresh Food sees higher revenue from UAE: PC Musthafa
Photo Credit: Pexels

Ready-to-cook packaged food maker iD Fresh Food (India) Pvt. Ltd is earning a third of its revenue from its UAE operations and...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
OPEN APP