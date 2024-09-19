ICICI Venture extends benchmark busting exit move from portfolio company

Pro Puneet Nanda, managing director and CEO, ICICI Venture

ICICI Venture, the private equity arm of ICICI Bank, has continued its harvest spree, leveraging the stock market bull run to monetise its investments with above-benchmark returns. The firm, one of the oldest alternative investors in India with presence across the PE, real estate and infrastructure asset classes, has trimmed its stake in ......