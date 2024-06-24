I-bank, stock broking companies team up to float VC firm

Premium
A publicly listed merchant banker has teamed up with a Kolkata-headquartered stock broking firm to float a new venture capital firm to invest in homegrown startups, VCCircle has learned. The new VC firm, Bahutex Ventures, is being set up by managing director of category-I merchant and investment banker Gretex Corporate Service ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.