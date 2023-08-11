I-bank Lincoln acquires former Duff & Phelps, American Appraisal exec’s valuation firm

Premium Varun Gupta, founder, EthiQuant Analytics

Global investment banking advisory company, Lincoln International has made a fresh acquisition, which will help it in expanding offerings in India, it is learnt. The firm, which has previously advised on transactions like the Twiga-Saint-Gobain deal; Xylem-PhysicsWallah strategic partnership; Innovative-Zoomcar merger; Ashapura-Azelis deal, among others, has now acquired Mumbai-based valuation and ......