HSBC hires Asia head for ultra-HNIs, names insider to lead India family office coverage

The HSBC logo on its headquarters in Hong Kong. | Credit: Reuters/Tyrone Siu

HSBC Holdings on Friday announced two senior hires in the private banking sector, as it looks to enhance coverage of ultra-high net worth (UHNW) clients in Asia, an official statement said.

Kerri Lim has been appointed head of UHNW for Asia, effective March 11.

Lim joined HSBC from UBS, where she served as head of business development, global family institutional wealth in Asia Pacific, and brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial and banking industry, the statement added.

Lim will be based in Singapore and will report to Caroline Kitidis, global head of the UHNW segment and Lavanya Chari, global head of investments and wealth solutions.

The bank also appointed Pritash Mathur, an HSBC veteran, as head of family office coverage for global India and Global South Asia (GSA), based in Singapore.

Pritash joins from an extensive tenure at HSBC in Hong Kong and Singapore, where he played a pivotal role in launching the private banking business in India, the statement said.

He will report to Kerri Lim.

Late last year, HSBC hired Edith Wong, who earlier worked for Credit Suisse, as head of the UHNW segment, North Asia, and Sam Wong, who most recently worked for Bank of Montreal, as UHNW segment development manager, Asia.

Both will report to Kerri Lim, said the statement.

“Our ultra-high net worth clients want to partner with experts and advisors who can understand their unique challenges and are capable of fulfilling their ambitions and complex personal and business needs," said Caroline Kitidis, global head of UHNW segment.

"We expanded our Asia team to allow us to better nurture long lasting and rewarding client relationships in this underserved market.”

