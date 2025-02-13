How was Kohinoor Ropes valued as it gets a European buyer in rare deal?

Kohinoor Ropes' Jalna facility, where it makes fish farming cages | Credit: Hampidjan

Kohinoor Ropes Pvt. Ltd, an Indian company that makes nets and ropes used in the construction, shipping, fishing and sports industries, is getting a new majority owner through a rare transaction involving an Icelandic company. The Aurangabad, Maharashtra-based company, founded in 1984 by Asaram Baheti, is now being taken over by ......