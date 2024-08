How was Bengaluru-based sweets maker valued in PE deal with MO Alts?

Pro Credit: 123RF.com

Motilal Oswal Alternates (MO Alts), the private equity arm of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, has bought a stake in a Bengaluru-based sweets maker, as deal activity in the niche food retailing segment picks up pace. The alternative investment firm has acquired a significant minority stake in Lal Sweets Pvt Ltd ......