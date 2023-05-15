How was Monsoon Capital’s exit from legacy real estate bet?

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

US-based asset management firm Monsoon Capital, which has made a few investments in Indian real estate and public markets, has exited a nearly 14-year-old bet with single-digit returns. The firm, founded by former Bessemer Venture Partners executive and ChrysCapital advisor Gautam Prakash in 2004, had invested about Rs 110 crore in ......