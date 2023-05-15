facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News

How was Monsoon Capital’s exit from legacy real estate bet?

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 15 May 2023
Premium
How was Monsoon Capital’s exit from legacy real estate bet?
Credit: 123RF.com

US-based asset management firm Monsoon Capital, which has made a few investments in Indian real estate and public markets, has exited a nearly 14-year-old bet with single-digit returns. The firm, founded by former Bessemer Venture Partners executive and ChrysCapital advisor Gautam Prakash in 2004, had invested about Rs 110 crore in ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Premium
Harsha Raghavan's Convergent inks second platform deal after creating regional carrier

Consumer

Harsha Raghavan's Convergent inks second platform deal after creating regional carrier

Premium
How was Monsoon Capital's exit from legacy real estate bet?

Infrastructure

How was Monsoon Capital's exit from legacy real estate bet?

Vedanta hires Holcim exec Sonal Shrivastava as CFO

Manufacturing

Vedanta hires Holcim exec Sonal Shrivastava as CFO

Premium
Welspun One Logistics Parks marks initial close of second fund

Infrastructure

Welspun One Logistics Parks marks initial close of second fund

E-con Systems raises $13 mn in maiden institutional round

TMT

E-con Systems raises $13 mn in maiden institutional round

UK's SRAM & MRAM Group to invest $100 mn in SpiceXpress

Infrastructure

UK's SRAM & MRAM Group to invest $100 mn in SpiceXpress