facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • How Vaibhav Kashyap went from fighting obesity to founding a wellness insurance startup

How Vaibhav Kashyap went from fighting obesity to founding a wellness insurance startup

By Dilasha Seth

  • 14 Nov 2023
Premium
How Vaibhav Kashyap went from fighting obesity to founding a wellness insurance startup
Vaibhav Kashyap, co-founder, WellX

Vaibhav Kashyap weighed 96 kg in ninth grade. “I ate a lot and moved very little,” he says. But that was nearly two decades ago.  In July this year, the Dubai-based entrepreneur raised $2 million in seed funding for a health and wellness-focused insurance startup that he co-founded two years ago, in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.  The amount may ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
How Vaibhav Kashyap went from fighting obesity to founding a wellness insurance startup

TMT

How Vaibhav Kashyap went from fighting obesity to founding a wellness insurance startup

CapitaLand India Trust secures $155 mn loan for data centre in India

TMT

CapitaLand India Trust secures $155 mn loan for data centre in India

Pro
Affirma Capital charts over $300 mn exit from India tech investment

TMT

Affirma Capital charts over $300 mn exit from India tech investment

Premium
Denmark's IFU signs off from six-year-old India agri-tech bet

TMT

Denmark's IFU signs off from six-year-old India agri-tech bet

Pro
Everstone extends monetization spree with exit from nearly decade-old IT bet

TMT

Everstone extends monetization spree with exit from nearly decade-old IT bet

Rainmatter-backed Game Theory snaps up Matchday

TMT

Rainmatter-backed Game Theory snaps up Matchday

Advertisement