How this IIT Madras grad went on to create the most prolific VC firm in Africa

Premium Zachariah George, managing partner, Launch Africa

In the middle of 2010, Zachariah George visited South Africa on a short sabbatical that would change his destiny—and the fortunes of hundreds of entrepreneurs across the African continent. South Africa was in the midst of football fever as the host of the FIFA World Cup. The Colombian pop queen Shakira was—and still is—all the rage with her Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) theme song. And the Spaniards were on ......