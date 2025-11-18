How the AI governance framework may affect M&A transactions in India

Competition and antitrust: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has also been closely monitoring the intersection of AI and market concentration. Regulators worldwide, and increasingly in India, are concerned about deals that could lead to high levels of concentration or foreclose access to key inputs like proprietary data sets or foundation models. The CCI's ability to review mergers of ‘asset-light digital companies’ based on deal value thresholds (over Rs 20 billion) becomes increasingly relevant for AI startups, where their competitive potential often outweighs current revenue.