How successful was JSW Ventures’ partial exit from Purplle?

Premium Gaurav Sachdeva, managing partner, JSW Ventures

JSW Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group, has booked impressive gains with its partial exit from Purplle, an online retailer of beauty and personal care products, in a secondary sale to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). JSW Ventures first invested around $1 million in Purplle’s ......