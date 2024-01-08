How one of SoftBank's smallest India bets is faring as Unicommerce gets $80 mn pre-IPO tag

Premium
Japanese technology investment goliath SoftBank, which has either exited or is in the process of exiting several of its portfolio companies in India while slowing the pace of new deals, is staring at bumper returns from a two-year-old bet. SoftBank offloaded its shares in Paytm, FirstCry, Policybazaar, Delhivery and Zomato in ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.