How Morgan Stanley PE, Creador scored from Kogta as new investor joins cap table

Premium
Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and South & Southeast Asia focused private equity firm Creador, have monetised an India investment they made six and five years ago respectively, with a neat profit. The two PE firms have made a partial exit from Kogta Financial (India) Limited, a retail-focused NBFC specialising in secured vehicle and ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.