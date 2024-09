How men’s D2C label The Man Company was valued in strategic acquisition

Kolkata-headquartered FMCG giant Emami Ltd is taking full control of The Man Company, valuing the men’s grooming brand more than five times higher than the level at which it initially invested seven years ago. Emami has agreed to acquire the 49.60% stake it doesn’t already own in Helios Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd, ......