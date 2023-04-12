How Mariwala family office Sharrp Ventures built a high-risk LP portfolio

Premium Rishabh Mariwala

Sharrp Ventures has backed mostly first-time fund managers and early-stage funds, a top executive told VCCircle, as the family office of Marico Ltd founder Harsh Mariwala built a high-risk portfolio of private equity and venture capital vehicles as a limited partner. Rishabh Mariwala, son of Harsh Mariwala and Managing Partner at ......