How is Blackstone’s bet turning out as IGI India eyes over $2 bn tag?
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • How is Blackstone’s bet turning out as IGI India eyes over $2 bn tag?

How is Blackstone’s bet turning out as IGI India eyes over $2 bn tag?

By Siddhant Mishra

  • 09 Dec 2024
Pro
How is Blackstone’s bet turning out as IGI India eyes over $2 bn tag?
Credit: 123RF.com

Blackstone, the world’s biggest private equity firm, will churn out spectacular returns through a quick partial exit from International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd as the diamond certification company floats its initial public offering.  IGI India will hit the street with its Rs 4,225-crore IPO ($498 million) on Dec. 13. The IPO ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Become a Pro member
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Edelweiss Alternatives files draft papers for IPO, looks to raise nearly $177 mn

Finance

Edelweiss Alternatives files draft papers for IPO, looks to raise nearly $177 mn

Seedstars Africa Ventures marks first close of inaugural fund at halfway mark

Finance

Seedstars Africa Ventures marks first close of inaugural fund at halfway mark

Premium
Fintech venture Mintoak may get $300 mn tag as two investors set for exit

Finance

Fintech venture Mintoak may get $300 mn tag as two investors set for exit

BlueOrchard bets on ChrysCapital-backed Varthana Finance

Finance

BlueOrchard bets on ChrysCapital-backed Varthana Finance

Premium
Centrum's Rajendra Naik on the IPO market, valuations, higher fees and more

Finance

Centrum's Rajendra Naik on the IPO market, valuations, higher fees and more

Asset manager Polen Capital to open office in Abu Dhabi

Finance

Asset manager Polen Capital to open office in Abu Dhabi

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW