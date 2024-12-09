How is Blackstone’s bet turning out as IGI India eyes over $2 bn tag?

Pro Credit: 123RF.com

Blackstone, the world’s biggest private equity firm, will churn out spectacular returns through a quick partial exit from International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd as the diamond certification company floats its initial public offering. IGI India will hit the street with its Rs 4,225-crore IPO ($498 million) on Dec. 13. The IPO ......