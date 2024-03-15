How Investcorp plans to deploy $750-mn climate fund across four key sectors

Premium Rishi-Kapoor, co-CEO, Investcorp

Mubadala-backed alternative investment firm Investcorp, which manages assets worth over $50 billion across the globe, will adopt a four-pronged approach to deploy its new climate investment vehicle, according to a top company executive. Launched on the sidelines of the climate conference COP28 in December last year, Investcorp’s $750-million climate-focused investment platform ......