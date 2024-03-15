facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • How Investcorp plans to deploy $750-mn climate fund across four key sectors

How Investcorp plans to deploy $750-mn climate fund across four key sectors

By Dilasha Seth

  • 15 Mar 2024
Premium
How Investcorp plans to deploy $750-mn climate fund across four key sectors
Rishi-Kapoor, co-CEO, Investcorp

Mubadala-backed alternative investment firm Investcorp, which manages assets worth over $50 billion across the globe, will adopt a four-pronged approach to deploy its new climate investment vehicle, according to a top company executive. Launched on the sidelines of the climate conference COP28 in December last year, Investcorp’s $750-million climate-focused investment platform ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Roadway Solutions gets $120 mn investment commitment amid rating cut, project delays

Infrastructure

Roadway Solutions gets $120 mn investment commitment amid rating cut, project delays

Premium
How Investcorp plans to deploy $750-mn climate fund across four key sectors

Infrastructure

How Investcorp plans to deploy $750-mn climate fund across four key sectors

Premium
Real estate investment platform Neoliv hits first close of maiden fund

Infrastructure

Real estate investment platform Neoliv hits first close of maiden fund

GIC mints money as Spain's Ferrovial buys into IRB InvIT for $810 mn

Infrastructure

GIC mints money as Spain's Ferrovial buys into IRB InvIT for $810 mn

Premium
Axis AMC to foray into new real estate sub-segments

Infrastructure

Axis AMC to foray into new real estate sub-segments

Battery recycling startup Lohum raises $54 mn in Series B round

Infrastructure

Battery recycling startup Lohum raises $54 mn in Series B round

Advertisement