How Investcorp plans to deploy $750-mn climate fund across four key sectors

Premium
Mubadala-backed alternative investment firm Investcorp, which manages assets worth over $50 billion across the globe, will adopt a four-pronged approach to deploy its new climate investment vehicle, according to a top company executive. Launched on the sidelines of the climate conference COP28 in December last year, Investcorp’s $750-million climate-focused investment platform ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.